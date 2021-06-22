/

EU leaders to back UN mandate for Cyprus

EU leaders will welcome de-escalation in the Eastern Mediterranean and recall they remain fully committed to a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem following the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

This is according to the latest draft conclusions, seen by CNA and tabled at the General Affairs Council for debate ahead of the European Council meeting on Thursday.

The draft text on Turkey recalls the “EU’s strategic interest in a stable and secure environment in the Eastern Mediterranean and in developing a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship with Turkey.

“It welcomes the de-escalation in the Eastern Mediterranean, which needs to be sustained.”

The European Council will reiterate the EU’s “readiness to engage with Turkey in a phased, proportionate and reversible manner to enhance cooperation in a number of areas of common interest, subject to the conditionalities set out in March”.

Brussels is working at the technical level towards modernising the EU-Turkey Customs Union and recalls the need to address current difficulties in implementing the Customs Union, ensuring its effective application to all Member States.

The European Council recalls its previous conclusions and remains fully committed to the comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

“It regrets that the informal meeting in Geneva under the auspices of the United Nations did not pave the way for the resumption of formal negotiations.

“The European Union will continue to play an active role in supporting the process.”

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades departs on Wednesday for Brussels to participate at the European Council on June 24-25.

On Thursday, he will have a private meeting, on the sidelines of the meeting, in Brussels with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Among the issues to be discussed at the Council will be the pandemic, immigration and the EU’s relations with Turkey and Russia.

