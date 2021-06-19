COVID19: No deaths, cases & patients drop

Cyprus reported no deaths attributed to the coronavirus for the fifth day in a row on Saturday, hospitalisations dropped slightly again to 44 from 45, and new daily infections decreased from 76 to 62.

There were around 500 fewer tests conducted on Saturday, but the results are still encouraging as Cyprus ramps up vaccinations, with over 60% of the adult population receiving a jab.

The Health Ministry said in its daily Covid bulletin that the death toll since the pandemic started remained unchanged at 378 (four were added from April and May) with an average age of 77.

The last death was on Monday, when a 68-year-old man was the 14th person to die of Covid-19 in June, according to Financial Mirror data.

The ministry said that 44 patients are currently admitted in state hospitals for treatment, one less than Friday, of whom 21 are critical, up by three from the day before.

Some 41,226 PCR and antigen rapid tests were conducted, based on the 62 new daily infections generated a test positivity rate of 0.15%, marginally down from 0.18% a day earlier but far below the high-risk threshold of 1.00%.

The total number of infections during the past 15 months is now 73,582.

Of the new SARS-CoV-2 cases, 8 were identified from passengers arriving at Larnaca and Paphos airports tested positive, and another 8 were diagnosed from private labs and hospital tests.

A further 46 new cases were diagnosed through the national rapid testing programme (35,686 tests).

Again, Limassol accounted for most of the new infections, with 19 new cases and a test positivity rate of 0.22%, followed by a rise in Nicosia with 15 (0.11%), 5 in Famagusta (0.15%), 5 in Larnaca (0.10%) and 1 in Paphos (0.02%).

