COVID19: Crowds can return to stadiums

Cyprus sports fans can once again cheer their favourite team or athlete after more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions, as the Health Ministry said Wednesday stadia could hold up to 50% capacity.

Encouraged by the country’s improved epidemiological data, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou secured cabinet approval for sports fans to return to watch games and events.

To gain entry, spectators must provide proof of completing their vaccination with either the Janssen, AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Alternatively, people can carry a negative PCR, or rapid test conducted no more than 24 hours before the event they wish to attend.

Evidence that someone has recovered from the virus in the past six months, issued by the Health Ministry, is also accepted for entry.

The Health Ministry said it would be evaluating data and tweak the measures if and when epidemiological conditions dictate.

Cyprus sports stadia were shut last year when all sporting fixtures abruptly ended due to the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.

Fans were allowed back in September, with stadia operating a third of capacity, but with cases taking off a month later, health authorities shut the gates again.

The ministry also announced that the maximum number of people allowed seated at a single table in restaurants increases to ten from eight.

 

 

