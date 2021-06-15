Holborn Assets opens Limassol office as global hub

Holborn’s second office in Cyprus will be the Dubai-headquartered international financial advisory group’s global administrative, compliance, marketing, IT, and client relations centre.

Significantly, the establishment of offices in Limassol coincides with Holborn’s acquisition of a highly sought-after Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) license.

The global asset manager is now also fully MiFID-compliant, able to operate and serve clients across Europe while broadening access to European opportunity.

Limassol is one of Europe’s major economic centres and a rapidly growing financial services hub.

Holborn’s Limassol office has a team of 49, 20 of whom are fully qualified independent financial advisors.

The new team has already leveraged its CIF licence and MiFID compliance (in conjunction with its existing IDD licence) to reach terms with Lombard International Assurance’s European practice.

“This new office will deepen our ability to operate and expand across the European region while increasing the depth and range of advice that we provide clients,” said Robert Parker, CEO of Holborn Assets

Holborn Assets, which opened its first Cyprus office in Paphos in 2018, already assists many of the island’s tens of thousands of British nationals manage their finances.

“We prepare for a range of possible outcomes in different areas of their financial life following Brexit and in line with evolving European regulation,” said Parker.

Holborn’s CIF license and MiFID capability now “also equip us to offer the cross-border investment services so critical to expatriates.”

Including the two offices in Cyprus, Holborn now has offices across Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Australia.

“Our global complement of 234 independent financial advisors deliver top quality, globally-compliant services locally to clients in Dubai, Malaysia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Spain and Cyprus,” said Parker.

Holborn’s office in Limassol, Cyprus, demonstrates “our commitment to delivering best-in-class, fully-compliant financial advisory services through qualified advisors able to work on the ground with clients regardless of where they find themselves or which jurisdictions they seek to access or operate across”.

Established in 1999, Holborn is an award-winning international financial services company specialising in independent financial advice to the expatriate market.

A British family-owned and operated business, the firm has over 450 employees, including 200 financial advisers.