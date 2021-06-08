GHS providers suspected of abusing system

Service providers are being removed from the General Healthcare System (GHS) for trying to scam the state, said the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO).

A clinical lab was struck off the GHS list of providers after caught registering services onto the database despite not receiving any patients at the time.

According to reports, a GP, a mental health services company, a clinical lab and a pharmacy are under investigation for making fictitious reimbursement claims about services they allegedly offered.

Some patients have reported to authorities they were notified by email of medical procedures, which they had not undergone.

Authorities call on beneficiaries to report any discrepancies they notice on their medical record, which is available online.

“Apart from the health professionals working with the GHS, another great partner is our beneficiaries who notice and point out discrepancies,” HIO senior official Maria Kythreotou told state radio CyBC on Tuesday.

Kythreotou said that cases reported remain on the GHS registry until they are investigated and a verdict is delivered.

She said providers are given a chance to make their case and taken off the register only if they are found to be defrauding the system.

“In most cases, a fine or a warning is issued,” said Kythreotou.

In separate comments to Phileleftheros daily, HIO acting director-general Athos Tsinontides urged beneficiaries to keep a close eye on their medical log.

“After visiting a doctor or pharmacy, GHS beneficiaries receive an email report of the services provided, which the health professional logs”.

Last week, the HIO said over 892,000 beneficiaries are entitled to medical treatment from the GHS.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou hailed the GHS’ second anniversary as comprising 54 healthcare institutions, 2,585 doctors, 554 pharmacies, 149 diagnostic centres, 615 dentists and another 1,077 medical professionals of various specialities.