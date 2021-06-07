/

Foreign Minister on working visit in Estonia

289 views
1 min read

Bilateral relations, the Cyprus issue, regional developments will be discussed during a working visit of Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides in Estonia on Monday.

The two EU partners will also prepare for the forthcoming visit of President Nicos Anastasiades to Tallinn.

Christodoulides will initially hold a tête-à-tête meeting followed by extended consultations with his Estonian counterpart, Eva-Maria Liimets.

During the consultations, the two countries bilateral relations will be reviewed, and ways to enhance them will be discussed, especially trade, tourism, research and innovation, and digital transformation.

Views will also be exchanged on recent developments in the broader region of the Eastern Mediterranean, the European Union’s current agenda, including EU-Turkey relations, the Southern Neighbourhood and the Eastern Partnership.

Later Monday, Christodoulides will meet the Speaker of the Estonian Parliament, Jüri Ratas, and then Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, Marko Mihkelson.

He will also tour the e-Estonia Briefing Centre to be briefed about digital reform and transformation, in which Estonia is a world leader.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus