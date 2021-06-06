COVID19: Virus spread under control, no deaths

Cyprus recorded no deaths for the second day in a row, with the number of new coronavirus cases dropping rapidly to 29, with the patient hospitalisations slightly higher at 50 on Sunday.

The health ministry said in its daily Covid bulletin that the death toll since the pandemic started was unchanged at 363, three of whom in June.

The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 increased from 45 on Saturday to 50, yet still below the 52 on Friday. Critical cases were also down by one, at 17.

Some 46,276 PCR and antigen rapid tests were conducted on the day which, based on the 29 new infections, generated an unprecedented ‘test positivity rate’ of 0.06%, the lowest figure since the benchmark was introduced.

Throughout the past two weeks, the test rate had stabilised in the 0.13% to 0.18% range, as the vaccination programme continued with a rollout to include younger ages.

During the past 15 months, Cyprus has recorded a total of 72,779 cases of SARS-CoV-2.

 

None from contact tracing

For the first time since the rapid testing programme was introduced last November, no new cases of COVID-19 were discovered through contact tracing linked to earlier infections.

Five of the new cases were passengers arriving at Larnaca and Paphos airports, diagnosed from among 4,052 samples, three were discovered from private lab and hospital tests, while 21 positive infections resulted from rapid tests.

Of the latter, 11 were discovered in Limassol with a test positivity rate of 0.10%, 7 were in Nicosia (0.04%), two were in Paphos (0.04%) and one in Famagusta district (0.03%).

No new infections were recorded in Larnaca for the first time.

