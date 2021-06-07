COVID19: Cyprus vaccinates 55% of population

Cyprus has vaccinated almost 55% of the adult population with a COVID-19 jab taking it closer to reaching herd immunity to control the pandemic.

Some 393,724 people (54.9%) received a COVID vaccine jab, and 250,447 people or 34.9%, completed their vaccination as of June 4.

The Ministry of Health aims to vaccinate 65% of the adult population with a vaccine shot by the end of June.

Cyprus’ vaccination rate is higher than the European Union average of 47% for the first dose and 22.9% for those fully vaccinated.

Vaccination coverage against COVID-19 has increased in all age groups in the last month, reflected in the epidemiological indicators according to the latest National Surveillance Report.

“The significant reduction in cases in all age groups, and substantial decrease in the number of patients, due to vaccinations, improved the epidemiological situation, allowed the reopening of sectors of the economy,” the Health Ministry said.

The improved situation has led Cyprus to be categorised among safer orange countries in the EU.

Increased vaccination coverage in each district positively impacts economic recovery, especially given the tourist season, the ministry said.

Paphos remains first in vaccination coverage at 63.7%, followed by Nicosia and Famagusta with 56.7% and 55.2%, respectively. Limassol and Larnaca with 52.1% and 51.9%, respectively.

The ministry said adherence to personal protective measures, implementation of health protocols in workplaces, social activity, and vaccinations will keep the country on the path of improvement.

