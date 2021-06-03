/

Paphos driver runs down asylum seeker in parking dispute

Police are looking into a case of attempted murder after a Paphos man allegedly drove his car into a 39-year-old asylum seeker, who claims he was deliberately targeted after the two argued over a parking spot.

The 39-year-old was rushed to Paphos General Hospital on Wednesday night with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

He is being treated for a broken leg resulting from the incident.

Police said they had arrested a 43-year-old Cypriot after he allegedly drove his car into the man at around 9.10 at a parking lot of a residential building.

Reportedly, the victim is a resident of the apartment block.

Police told the Financial Mirror the Cypriot suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder early Thursday.

Police said that they were still investigating the incident to determine what charges to be brought against the suspect.

The 43-year-old driver fled the scene after hitting the man who was on foot.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the man admitted to investigators he was behind the wheel but had no intention of killing the victim.

He claimed to abandon the scene so the situation would not escalate.

 

 

 

