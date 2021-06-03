/

COVID19: Safe Pass still needed for hotels, malls, indoor activities

As Cyprus lifts more COVID-19 restrictions, health authorities reminded the public Thursday to remain vigilant despite the improved outlook, abide by protocols, especially the Safe Pass regime.

On Thursday, the Health Ministry stated that people over the age of 12 must carry a COVID-19 Safe Pass when entering indoor facilities such as restaurants, gyms, hotels, and cinemas.

People must be willing to present their Safe Pass to the police or state inspectors when asked to provide proof at the following indoor facilities.

  • Indoor dining (restaurants, cafes, bars, snack bars)
  • Indoor places of religious worship
  • Indoor theatres, amphitheatres, cinemas and performing arts halls
  • Shopping malls, retail stores
  • Social events, weddings, baptisms, funerals, etc.
  • Gyms, dance schools and other sports schools
  • Nursing homes, accommodation facilities for the chronically ill and other closed facilities
  • Hotels and tourist accommodation
  • Conferences, trade fairs
  • Casinos

A Safe Pass is not needed for any outdoor facility and some businesses

  • Hairdressers, beauty salons
  • Banks
  • Public service offices
  • Betting shops
  • Flea markets, supermarkets, bakeries, butchers, fishmongers, fruit shops, mini-markets, kiosks, pharmacies
  • Beaches
  • Outdoor dining areas
  • Church courtyards
  • Outdoor theatres, amphitheatres, cinemas
  • Outdoor excursions to dams and zoos

A Safe Pass can be a negative COVID PCR, or rapid test taken within 72 hours, proof of vaccination older than three weeks, or proof of infection in the past six months (ministry SMS text).

The Deputy Ministry of Innovation will introduce a mobile phone application that will create a QR code containing the holder’s details.

 

 

