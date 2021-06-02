/

Blinken pledges US support for federal Cyprus

Washington has pledged its support for a reunited federal Cyprus, putting it in clear opposition to Turkey’s insistence on a two-state solution.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides reaffirmed their “mutual commitment to deepening the strong US- Cyprus bilateral relationship”, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said.

The two diplomats held a phone conversation on Tuesday when they agreed on the importance of promoting stability in the Eastern Mediterranean through regional cooperation and peaceful resolution of disagreements.

“The Secretary pledged continued US support for Cypriot-led, UN-facilitated efforts to reunify the island as a bizonal, bicommunal federation for the benefit of all Cypriots, as the United States encourages both sides to demonstrate the necessary openness, flexibility, and compromise to find common ground to restart Cyprus settlement talks,” Price said.

Price said the Secretary expressed support for the 3+1 diplomatic mechanism, including the ROC, Greece, Israel, and the United States.

Bilateral relations between Cyprus and the United States, focusing on security cooperation, was on the conversation agenda between Christodoulides and Blinken.

It was the first conversation between the two since Blinken took office.

Christodoulides met Blinken while the US official was serving in the Obama administration.

The conversation was cordial and lasted 25 minutes, confirming the good relations between Cyprus and the USA.

Last week, the State Department updated its report on Cyprus, noting the high level of cooperation between the two countries. In the State Department’s budget for 2022, $500,000 has been proposed for military training programs.

The 5+1 UN summit in Geneva, on April 27-29, failed to find common ground to allow for the resumption of Cyprus talks.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he would soon convene another meeting to seek a breakthrough. (source CNA)

