COVID19: Vaccination rollout revisits ages 33-35

Cyprus residents aged 33-35 who did not previously book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment have the opportunity to do so on Wednesday and Thursday, with 53% of the population receiving a jab.

The Health Ministry said people aged 33 to 35 who did not book a vaccine appointment when offered earlier this month have a second chance as the portal opened for them at 7.30 am on Wednesday and will close on Thursday at 5.30 pm.

On Friday, the portal will open for people aged 30 to 32 and remain available until Saturday at 5.30 pm.

Authorities are pushing ahead with their vaccination rollout, with Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou arguing that Cyprus is closing in on its target of vaccinating 65% of Cypriots with a COVID-19 jab to reach herd immunity, as over half of the adult population has received a vaccine.

Cyprus ranks third among European member states for its vaccine rollout per population.

On May 30, a total of 595,906 vaccinations had been carried out (67.7 doses per 100 inhabitants).

Around 53% of the adult population has been vaccinated with one shot, and over 28% are fully vaccinated.

Health authorities have pushed down cases to double digits without reporting any deaths for four days running.

Cyprus has recorded 72,515 coronavirus infections during the past 15 months and 360 deaths.

