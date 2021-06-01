Markou is new CEO at Deloitte Cyprus

Pieris Markou, a senior partner and Leader of Tax and Legal Services, is the new CEO of Deloitte Cyprus, officially taking over on Tuesday from Christis Christoforou, who led the Big Four firm for the past 20 years.

Christoforou, who turned 60 last year, decided to step down and retire from the business.

He had been chief executive of Deloitte since January 2005, having been a partner in charge at Chrysanthou & Christoforou Arthur Andersen from 1988 to 2002, which later merged to what is today Deloitte Cyprus.

Christoforou is credited with growing and positioning Deloitte Cyprus as one of the top professional services firms on the island.

From around 30 people when he joined in 1987, the firm’s team has grown to 750 professionals.

In July last year, the succession was announced when the 32 partners decided on Markou as Interim CEO until June 1, 2021.

“I am taking on this new role at a time when markets across the world are faced with significant challenges due to the pandemic,” Markou said.

“Working together with the partners and our people at Deloitte, we are ready to respond to any challenge and continue playing a leading role in the economic developments of our region, by supporting companies, the economy and our community”.

Markou has more than 30 years of experience in the accountancy profession, 28 of which are in tax specialisation.

He joined Deloitte in May 1995 and became a partner in 2000.

In recent years, he has been actively involved in shaping the tax policy of Cyprus with the respective governments.

Deloitte is a ‘big four’ audit and advisory firm in Cyprus, with offices in Nicosia and Limassol.

It is part of Deloitte North-South Europe; Markou has recently served as a Deloitte Middle East Executive Board member.

“By building on the solid foundations of over 60 years of presence on the island, the breadth of our people’s experience and expertise, and the know-how of our global network, we will continue with our multidisciplinary activity in the market,” Markou said.

“I am confident about the prospects and future success of Deloitte, as an employer of choice for new talents and first choice for clients, while at the same time continuing to make an impact that matters to our community.”

Pieris Markou is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), a member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, a board member of the Nicosia Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Vice President of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants, of Cyprus (ICPAC).