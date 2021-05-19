COVID19: Vaccination portal returns to the 60s

Cypriot residents aged 61-65 who did not previously book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment have the opportunity to do so again on Wednesday and Thursday.

The vaccination portal went live at 7.30 am Wednesday and will remain accessible to the mid-60s age group until 5.30 pm Thursday.

According to the vaccination rollout, the portal will reopen for those aged 46-49 on Friday and remain accessible until 5.30 pm on Saturday.

Ending the first phase of the rollout, 10,700 appointments were booked by the 18–21 age group were booked earlier this week from the 15,920 made available.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Tuesday the goal of inoculating 65% of the adult population with one vaccine dose is achievable by the end of June.

On 17 May, 45.2% of the population or 334,258 people received the first jab of a vaccine, and 15.5% or 114,476 had completed their vaccination.

