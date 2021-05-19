COVID19: Two new vaccination centres to speed up drive

In a move to accelerate the country’s COVID-19 mass vaccination rollout, health authorities have decided to add two more jab centres to the seven existing ones.

Nicosia and Limassol General Hospitals are to host the new centres, increasing the capacity of daily vaccinations, said State Health Services Organisation CEO Christis Loizides.

“As the largest health provider in Cyprus, we consider it our duty to contribute not only through the quality of care to citizens with COVID-19, but also assisting in the national effort to accelerate vaccinations.”

The arrival of more new variants of coronavirus has put health authorities on alert to encourage people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Cyprus has moved on to the second phase of vaccinations, resetting the rollout at the end of the age ladder to offer older people not yet vaccinated another chance to do so.

Priority is given to age groups that have only been called once before.

The goal is to inoculate 65% of the adult population with one vaccine dose by the end of June.

On 17 May, 45.2% of the population or 334,258 people received the first jab of a vaccine, and 15.5% or 114,476 had completed their vaccination.

