City of Dreams casino confirms summer 2022 opening

A Cypriot audience can now experience Melco’s luxurious properties in Asia through a series of hyperlapse videos revealing the company’s integrated resorts (IRs), including City of Dreams and Studio City in Macau.

Melco commits to incorporating the same international luxury and sustainability standards at Limassol’s €550 mln City of Dreams Mediterranean, set to become Cyprus’ first IR, as well as Europe’s largest.

Melco’s properties are designed by award-winning architecture and interior design firms such as Zaha Hadid Architects, Arquitectonica, Jon Jerde and Leigh & Orange.

The unique integrated resort, City of Dreams Macau, is home to Morpheus, the $1.1 bln iconic masterpiece designed by legendary architect the late Dame Zaha Hadid.

Morpheus is the world’s first-ever free-form exoskeleton high-rise architectural structure honoured as one of the “World’s Greatest Places” by TIME Magazine in 2018.

Studio City, an integrated entertainment resort opened in 2015, is the most diversified entertainment establishment in Macau.

The Hollywood-inspired, cinematically themed resort is a next-generation of must-see leisure and entertainment offerings.

Set to open its doors in the summer of 2022, City of Dreams Mediterranean will be a world-class development project and a landmark for Cyprus.

The resort will consist of a 14-storey, five-star hotel with more than 500 luxury guest rooms and suites, approximately 10,000 square meters of MICE space (Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing, Exhibitions), an outdoor amphitheatre, a family adventure park, and a variety of fine-dining restaurants and luxury retail outlets.

Its interior design is customised specifically for its development in Cyprus. In contrast, its exterior design will feature Mediterranean elements with native plant species mirroring the character of the environment and supporting the landscape’s ecology.

Additionally, 130,000 new trees and indigenous species of flora will be planted, creating a holiday oasis for guests and at the same time reducing carbon emissions. The resort will also include a retail promenade that bears a resemblance to the old town area of Nicosia.

The development has a high-tech water reuse system to the energy-saving optimisation of the building’s orientation and shading.

The resort was recently honoured with a BREEAM Excellent rating – the world’s leading sustainability assessment method for master planning projects, infrastructure, and buildings – for its sustainability strategy, becoming the first building in Cyprus to achieve this recognition.

Grant Johnson, Property General Manager of City of Dreams Mediterranean, stated: “We are committed to delivering an extraordinary integrated resort to Cyprus based on Melco’s international standards.

“Melco aims to create facilities that combine excellence in design, functionality and sustainability, offering a premium experience to our guests and a state-of-the-art working environment for our colleagues, while creating real value for the local economy and society”.