Cyprus Airways adds Malta to summer schedule

In its bid to increase direct flights from Larnaca, Cyprus Airways has launched a new route to Malta, enhancing Mediterranean interconnectivity.

The inaugural flight from Larnaca to Malta will take off on June 27, scheduled to fly twice weekly every Wednesday and Sunday until the end of October.

More new routes are expected to be announced soon, the airline said in a statement.

Cyprus Airways will also connect visitors flying from Malta to Larnaca via its international network to Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Skiathos, Preveza, Rome, Verona, Prague, Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kyiv, Odesa, Tel Aviv, and Beirut.

Cyprus Airways, with Malta enhancing its routes, now flies to 14 international destinations.

Malta, like Cyprus, enjoys a warm, Mediterranean climate and is ideal for short breaks.

The nation’s capital is the 16th-century city of Valletta, which recently hosted the European City of Culture.

Frequently voted one of the world’s best diving locations, Malta is home to hundreds of reefs, caves, and ancient wrecks.

The Maltese archipelago is located around three hours flight time from Larnaca; it consists of three islands: Malta, Gozo, and Comino, of which Malta is the largest island.

With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do.

“Cyprus Airways is appreciative of the international effort to make travel easier, coordinated, and safe with initiatives like the digital green certificate that would allow EU citizens who have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from Covid-19 to travel more freely within the EU.”

The airline has announced a zero-penalty fee for flight changes on basic fare tickets.

George Mavrocostas, Chief Operations Officer of Cyprus Airways, said: “In the last few days, we have seen encouraging signs with steady flight bookings and a strong response to our Summer schedule launch.

“We are delighted to have added our Mediterranean neighbours, Malta, to our flight schedule for short breaks.

“The strategic development of our network to include Malta allows us to welcome a destination our Cypriot customers want to visit and to contribute with concrete actions to the tourism recovery in Cyprus.”