Cyprus sizzles in near-summer conditions

134 views
1 min read

After three days of rising temperatures, Cyprus witnessed near-summer conditions on Monday, with the official thermometer in Nicosia peaking at 38.5 degrees centigrade at 2pm and at 39.1C at the Athalassa weather station.

The weather was more bearable along the coast with temperatures reaching 29C in Larnaca and Limassol, 28C in Paphos and a warmer 32C in Polis Chrysochous. By 3pm, it was just above 26C in Troodos square.

Despite the heat, sunbathing is prohibited because of the two-week lockdown period ending on May 8, but a walk on the beach was popular this weekend with many taking a quick dip to cool off.

The department of meteorology said the heat will subside marginally on Tuesday, dropping to 37C inland, 28C along the western coast, 30C in the south east and 29C in the mountains.

The met office said the forecast remains clear for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with temperatures continuing to drop, but still above average for this time of year.

Tags:

You might be interested in

fm

Latest from Cyprus