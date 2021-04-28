COVID19: Extra €120 mln for businesses affected by Lockdown III

The government announced another financial support package of €120 mln, given to businesses, self-employed and the unemployed affected by restrictions in March and the lockdown in April.

Financial support concerns one-off payments to businesses and self-employed whose applications for inclusion in the March schemes were approved.

Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides said the cash would be paid into beneficiary accounts on Thursday.

Businesses eligible are restaurants, cafes, bars, dance schools, gyms, conference and event organisers, artists, entertainment, theme parks, play areas, theatres and cinemas, photographers, and taxi drivers.

Self-employed will receive €700, businesses with one employee €1,200, firms with two employees €2,000, employers with three to five staff €3,500, employers with six to nine staff, €5,000, businesses with 10 to 20 €7,500, 21 to 50 employees €10,000, and for over 50 €15,000.

Petrides said that businesses affected by the fresh two-week lockdown that came into force on Monday would receive additional money to cover their operating expenses.

The scheme concerns the same business categories plus retail companies, hairdressers and barbers, beauticians and tattooists, private tuition centres, and betting shops that had to close.

Under April lockdown support, self-employed will receive €900, businesses with one employee €1,700, companies with two employees €2,500, employers with three to five staff €4,000, employers with six to nine staff €6,000, 10 to 20 €8,500, 21 to 50 €10,000, and over 50 staff €15,000.

Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou other government’s special schemes, such as people on sick leave, or allowances for parents staying home to take care of their children, were still running.

 

 

