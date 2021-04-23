COVID19: Cyprus reports record high 14-day case rate

Larnaca is becoming Cyprus’ new COVID-19 hotspot with the highest test positivity rate overtaking Limassol, the Health Ministry’s weekly report indicates.

Cyprus’ overall 14-day cumulative rate of coronavirus cases has reached a record 937 per 100,000 population (up from 749.5).

Larnaca recorded an alarming 14-day cumulative notification rate and positive test.

Famagusta recorded the biggest increase (51.2%) in accumulated cases, followed by Nicosia with 32%.

All districts recorded an increase in their 14-cumulative notification rate, but Limassol’s broke the 1,000 per 100,000 inhabitants’ barrier (up from 934.4), with Larnaca coming close, as its rate skyrocketed to 991.9 from 773 (28.33%).

The capital’s rate was 915.1 per 100,00, up from 693, Paphos rose to 627.9 from 478 and Famagusta to 672.8 from 445.

Among 8,321 cases diagnosed in the last 14 days, 3,170 (38.1%) were reported in the Nicosia district, 2,579 (31%) in Limassol, 1,478 (17.8%) in Larnaca, 599 (7.2%) in Paphos, and 329 (4%) in the Famagusta district.

The island’s 1.3% positivity rate (rapid testing) indicates the growth dynamic of the pandemic, as it has almost doubled in the past two weeks.

The overall positivity rate for Cyprus on 18 April stood at 0.9% and 0.7% on 11 April.

Rapid testing schemes carried out this week revealed an increase in most districts.

Compared to last week’s report, Nicosia’s positivity rate went from 0.7% to 1.3%.

Limassol’s positivity rate rose to 1.3% from 0.9%, Larnaca’s from 1.1 % to 1.5%, Paphos to 1% from 0.7% and Famagusta’s positivity rate went up from 0.9 from 0.7%.

Daily new COVID-19 cases have been on the rise since measures were relaxed after a second lockdown imposed on 10 January.

The Health Ministry’s latest epidemiological report from 6 to 19 April showed Cyprus is still marked a ‘dark red’ zone. Its notification rate exceeds the median 500 set by the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC).

It said that cases among those aged 70 and older are significantly lower than younger groups, attributing the fact to its vaccination rollout.

The ministry noted that the median age for all COVID-19 cases was 34.

The highest rate was among 20 to 59-year-olds with a rate of 10084.9, up from 878.8 per 100,000 – the highest among all age groups.

Those aged up to 19 had a notification rate of 1007.8 from 742.8 / 100,000, 60-70-year-olds had a rate of 677.6 from 587.7, 70-79 it was 265.7, down from 277.1.

From 6 March to 10 April, 8,321 cases were identified through a very high number of tests – 82,372 PCR and 706,159 rapid antigen tests (9,276.1 PCR and 79,522.4 rapid antigen tests per 100,000 population)

On 22 April, 279 people were still hospitalised.

The median age of patients is 61 years, 60.2% (n = 168) are males, and 39.1% (n = 109) are from Nicosia.

The median age of current ICU patients is 63 (IQR: 56-73), 19 (55.9%) are males, 25 (73.5%) patients currently in ICU have pre-existing conditions.

Limassol has the highest mortality rate per 100,000 population with 45.5 deaths, followed by Larnaca with 32.2 deaths.

The official case fatality rate is 0.5%, also described as 33.3 per 100,000.

Cyprus has reported 59,792 COVID-19 cases and 296 deaths since last year.