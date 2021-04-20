COVID19: Cyprus revises safe travel, no EU country in green

Cyprus tweaked its COVID-19 safe travel list, demoting two countries and upgrading another three, with the green category still hosting just six countries, with no EU entry.

Cyprus has demoted Denmark to the red category from orange, and Thailand goes from green to orange in the traffic light system.

Finland, Ireland move from red to orange. Iceland joins the band of countries in the green category from which passengers arriving do not have to present any Covid-19 lab test certificate or self-isolate upon arrival.

The new country risk assessment comes into effect from 22 April.

Cyprus operates a three-tier traffic light system for visitors from 56 countries allowed entry without quarantine.

Countries are categorised as Green, Orange, Red and an additional Grey class for arrivals requiring special permission from non-EU countries and must self-isolate.

The Health Ministry said the epidemiological assessment was reclassified based on the European Centre for Disease Control’s (ECDC) upgraded risk assessment travel list.

Despite country of origin, all passengers must apply for the CyprusFlightPass within 24 hours before the departure of their flight.

There will also be random free testing at the island’s two airports.

For Israel and the UK, people vaccinated with an EU-approved COVID-19 vaccine are allowed entry into Cyprus without any other requirement.

GREEN

Under the new COVID assessment scheme, low-risk countries currently classified in the Green category are Iceland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and South Korea.

Passengers arriving from these countries do not require to self-isolate or carry a negative coronavirus test.

ORANGE

Orange countries are those of higher risk than green.

Passengers must have undergone a PCR laboratory test within 72 hours before departure and have a certificate proving they tested negative for the virus.

EU member states 1) Portugal, 2) Finland, 3) Ireland

Third countries: 1) China (including Hong Kong and Macau), Israel and Thailand

Passengers from these countries can undergo the coronavirus test upon arrival at their own expense and remain in self-isolation pending the results if they are Cypriot citizens or residents

RED

This category includes countries of higher risk than orange.

Passengers coming from red category countries are required: a) to prove a negative PCR test carried out under 72 hours before departure, and b) undergo another PCR test upon arrival in the Republic of Cyprus. The cost of the test is charged to the individual.

European Union: 1) Austria, 2) Belgium, 3) Bulgaria, 4) France, 5) Croatia, 6) Luxembourg, 7) Romania, 8) Spain, 9) Italy, 10) Greece, 11) Malta, 12) Netherlands, 13) Hungary, 14) Poland, 15) Denmark, 16) Slovakia, 17) Slovenia, 18) Czech Republic, 19) Estonia, 20) Latvia, 21) Lithuania, 22) Sweden, 23) Germany,

Small states: 1) Andorra, 2) Monaco, 3) Vatican City, 4) San Marino

Schengen Area: 1) Switzerland, 2) Liechtenstein, 3) Norway

Third Countries: 1) the United Kingdom, 2) Rwanda, 3) Russia, 4) United Arab Emirates, 5) Ukraine, 6) Jordan, 7) Lebanon, 8) Egypt, 9) Belarus, 10) Qatar, 11) Serbia, 12) the United States of America, 13) Armenia, 14) Georgia, 15) Bahrain

GREY

Arrivals are allowed entry after acquiring special permission, and only if they are Cypriot citizens or entitled to enter.

Passengers must undergo a coronavirus test under 72 hours before their trip and have a certificate they tested negative for Covid-19.

Grey category passengers must remain in self-isolation for 14 days or 10 if they choose to carry out another coronavirus PCR test with a negative result.