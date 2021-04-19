British MPs, UK Cypriots oppose Turkey’s partitionist agenda

The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Cyprus and the UK National Federation of Cypriots have urged Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to oppose Turkey’s partitionist agenda at Geneva.

They sent letters expressing explicit support for reunifying Cyprus as a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation in line with UN Security Council resolutions.

The letter, by Sir Roger Gale MP, Chair of the APPG for Cyprus, clarifies that Cyprus should be reunified under “the internationally accepted model of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with political equality, as defined by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions”.

“British interests in the region are best served by having a reunified, stable and truly independent Cyprus.

“It is therefore essential that the system of guarantees that have failed Cyprus so badly in the past is abolished,” said Gale.

Underlining Turkey’s negative approach towards reunification efforts, such as opening Varosha and “unlawful drilling attempts in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the Republic of Cyprus,” the APPG letter said, “these actions clearly demonstrate that we cannot underestimate or downplay the statements made, or intentions telegraphed, by senior Turkish officials.”

President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar have publicly called for the island’s partition.

The group called on the British Government to play a constructive role in Geneva and “stand firmly on the side of international law and UN resolutions.”

The APPG for Cyprus also highlights that the UK has a duty to uphold UN resolutions as a Permanent Member of the UN Security Council.

The Federation expressed its firm hopes that the talks will progress towards a free and reunified Cyprus as a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation.

It said, “as a modern and free country, a reunified Cyprus does not require guarantor powers or foreign troops as part of its security framework.”

UK Cypriots urged the British Government to approach the talks with “a clear and unequivocal position the solution to the Cyprus issue must be based on the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, uphold international and EU law, respect human rights”.

And “be prepared to publicly rebuff attempts by Turkey and the occupying regime to partition Cyprus and permanently divide its people.”

The UN Secretary-General invited all parties involved to attend an informal five-plus-one meeting on the Cyprus issue in Geneva, Switzerland, from 27 to 29 April 2021.