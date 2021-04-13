Car sales rise for first time in 13 months

For the first time since Cyprus went into COVID-19 lockdown, monthly sales of passenger saloon cars went into positive territory in March.

Not since February 2020 have car sales enjoyed a month-on-month increase.

According to official data, saloon cars registered a 34.3% rise with 2,411 sales from 1,795 in March last year.

Although, for the first three months, passenger saloon car sales decreased to 7,640 from 8,104 in January-March 2020, recording a fall of 5.7%.

Of all private cars sold, only 36.8% were new (2,810), and 63.2% (4,830) were used cars.

In 2020, saloon passenger car registrations fell 18.4% to 30,828, from 37,802 in 2019.

Total motor vehicle registrations (3,210) also spiked 45.6% in March compared to a year ago when Cyprus experienced its first lockdown.

In Q1 2021, the total registration of motor vehicles decreased by 2.8% to 9,764 from 10,046 in January-March 2020.

Goods conveyance vehicles decreased by 15.2% to 1077, compared to 1,270 in January-March 2020.

Heavy goods vehicles increased by 7.4% to 130, road tractors (units of trailers) by 61.9% to 68, while light goods vehicles decreased by 20.6% to 879.

Mopeds under 50cc recorded an increase of 248.1% to 94 in January-March 2021, compared to 27 in the previous year.

Bikes over 50cc increased to 840, from 538 in January-March 2020, recording a 56.1% hike.

