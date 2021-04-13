COVID19: Wedding planning back on from mid-May

Weddings and christening events have got the go-ahead from health authorities, as COVID-19 restrictions on mass gatherings will be gradually lifted from 17 May.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry unveiled a four-step roadmap to lifting bans on weddings and christenings, which will see all restrictions gone by the end of July.

During the first stage of lifting restrictions on social gatherings, couples wanting to get married or christen their child will have to suffice with a maximum of 200 guests.

The first phase starts on 17 May until the end of the month, with only a maximum of 75 people allowed at an indoor dinner event and 200 outdoors.

No reception or cocktail parties will be allowed.

The second stage starts on 1 June, lasting for two weeks, during which 150 people will be allowed for indoor dining and 280 outdoors.

Reception parties could be held at outdoor facilities, hosting up to 250 at any given time.

From 15-30 June, indoor events can host 250 people and outdoor events limited to 350.

Again, cocktail parties are restricted to an outdoor venue and can host up to 250 people at any given time.

In July, weddings and christening dinner events can have up to 250 guests if held at an indoor facility and up to 400 outdoors.

Cocktail parties will be allowed at outdoor facilities with up to 250 guests at any given time.

The Health Ministry said the roadmap implementation is subject to COVID epidemiological data at the time.

“The goal is a gradual restart while ensuring the safety of citizens and maintaining the epidemiological situation at a manageable level,” said the ministry.