UK minister visit to boost bilateral ties

Bolstering post-Brexit Cyprus-Britain bilateral relations is the focus of meetings UK Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas, Wendy Morton, will have during a two-day visit starting Wednesday.

Morton will have separate meetings with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar and have talks with Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides.

After her arrival, Morton will be received at noon at the Presidential Palace by Anastasiades and later hold talks at the Foreign Ministry.

Morton will then attend a lunch with the Democratic Rally party leader, Averof Neofytou.

Later Wednesday, the UK minister will visit UN chief of mission, Elizabeth Spehar, then participate in a dinner with women who have held Cyprus state positions to discuss women’s representation in politics and decision-making.

On Thursday, Morton will meet a delegation from the Association for the Prevention of Violence in the Family, as the UK has supported the shelter “Home for Women”.

After meeting Interior Minister Nicos Nouris, she will cross the Green Line hold talks with Turkish Cypriot leader Tatar as the Cyprus conference in Geneva looms.

Morton will also inspect the British Base of Dhekelia and, in the evening, attend a dinner attended by Turkish Cypriot politicians.

Morton will depart from Cyprus on Friday morning.

The UK will attend an informal five-plus-one meeting on the Cyprus issue in Geneva, Switzerland, from 27 to 29 April.

