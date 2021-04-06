/

COVID19: Hospital admissions rise, patients getting younger

Since 1 April, there has been an increase in COVID-19 patients admitted to state hospitals in Cyprus, putting a strain on the country’s health system, but the situation is still manageable, say officials.

In comments to the Cyprus News Agency, spokesperson of the state health services organisation (OKYPY) Charalambos Charilaou said the number of COVID-19 patients needing hospital treatment peaked at 210 on 2 April.

He said that number has slightly dropped since, but 196 patients are currently in COIVD wards, of which 28 are in an ICU and 19 receiving acute care.

OKYPY urged people to abide by health protocols and regulations as the situation is fragile.

Charilaou said COVID-19 patients are becoming younger, with patients’ median age dropping to 60 from 70.

“We are currently seeing patients as young as 30 years old being admitted in COVID wards. However, their recovery time is shorter than older people,” said Charilaou.

He added that OKYPY is prepared if cases spike, as all state hospitals now equipped with COVID wards, and Paphos General set up an ACU to cater for patients with severe symptoms.

The scientific director of Famagusta and Larnaca General Hospitals, Amalia Hadjiyianni, said an increase in admissions was attributable to a rise in daily cases in the last few days.

Hadjiyianni said the median age of patients at Famagusta General, which functions as the COVID reference hospital, is 61.

The youngest patient is 31, and the oldest, a 90-year-old woman who was infected before getting vaccinated.

 

 

