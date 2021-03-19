Lifetime achievement award for Michael Leptos

Michael Leptos, a key figure in the island’s flourishing property development sector, was posthumously honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the first ‘Cyprus Architecture, Property and Interior Design Awards’ held in Nicosia.

The pioneering developer was selected as a recipient of the award to recognise his accomplishments in the land development and real estate sectors.

Michael Leptos, founder and Executive Chairman of the Leptos Group of property and tourism companies, died in January, aged 83.

He hailed from Kyrenia but relocated his business to the Middle East and the Arabian Gulf after the Turkish invasion in 1974.

One of his groundbreaking projects was Saudia City, large-scale development of 4,000 housing units, commercial centres, sports grounds and parks located in Jeddah.

Upon returning to Cyprus in the 1970s, Michael Leptos fell in love with Paphos and played a leading role in turning the district into what it has become today.

Among many other residential developments, his flagship project was Kamares Village, with over 1,000 villas, considered the largest holiday home development in Cyprus.

Under the Leptos Group’s umbrella, Michael Leptos established and developed a chain of hotels and resorts in Cyprus and Greece, including the 5-star Coral Beach Resort and the boutique Thalassa overlooking Coral Bay, and the Panorama in Chania, Crete.

He expanded his Limassol activities with high-rise game-changing developments that have redefined the city’s skyline, such as the jewel in the Group’s crown, the Del Mar.

Leptos established Neapolis University in Paphos, a thriving academic institution with students from around the world, and the Iasis private hospital, a leading medical and surgical centre in Paphos.

His vision for Neapolis – a world-class sustainable ‘new city’ of eco-intelligence – garnered international recognition as a prototype’ Smart EcoCity’ within the European Union.

Michael Leptos was also the honorary consul of Jordan in Cyprus and served for many years as the President of the Cyprus Land Developers Association.

His passing sparked an outpouring of grief in the real estate world, leaving behind an incomparable legacy.