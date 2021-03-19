COVID19: Cyprus test positivity rate rising

The test positivity rate for COVID-19 is rising in Cyprus, especially in Limassol, where it stands at 1.3% against the national average of 0.6% as infections spread, the National Surveillance Report showed Friday.

All other COVID metrics are also on the rise, driven by the Limassol COVID epicentre, said the Health Ministry.

Cyprus’ 14-day cumulative diagnosis rate of COVID-19 per 100,000 population – which reflects the number of active cases – is 529.6, which puts it in the danger zone.

According to EU health authorities, this threshold is depicted as a “dark red” area on the map.

The case rate has doubled since March 5, when it was at 263.5 per 100,000.

And for Limassol, the cumulative diagnosis rate is a troubling 1126.5, five times higher than the rest of Cyprus.

Famagusta stands at 229/100,000, Larnaca at 234.2, Nicosia at 324.5 and Paphos has 254.7.

Out of 4,703 cases from March 3 to 16, 2,797 cases or 59.5%, were from the Limassol district.

Until March 16, a total of 39,484 COVID-19 cases were diagnosed, and 241 deaths recorded.

The case fatality risk stands at 0.6%.

In the last 14 days, 4,703 cases were diagnosed with a median age of 37.

On March 18, 216 people were still in the hospital.

The median age of patients still hospitalised is 65 years, 55.6% (120) are men, and 61.1% (132) are from Limassol.

Over the last 14 days, 43,419 PCR and 557,223 rapid antigen tests have been performed.

Among 4,703 cases diagnosed March 3-16, 52.2% were women (2,455), 47.5% males (2,233), and for 15 cases (0.3%) information is not currently available.

Among all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days, 2,797 (59.5%) were in Limassol, 1,124 (23.9%) in Nicosia, 349 (7.4%) in Larnaca, 243 (5.2%) in Paphos, 112 (2.4%) in Famagusta, and 78 (1.7%) were reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad.

In the last 14 days, 98.9% (4,650) of infections were locally-acquired.

Some 29.1% (1,367) reported no symptoms at diagnosis, and 70.9% (3,336) reported at least one symptom.

The COVID-19 associated mortality is 27.1 per 100,000 population.

Deaths occurred in 160 men (66.4%) and 81 (33.6%) women; the median age of all COVID-19 associated deaths was 81.

The most deaths were from Nicosia 87 (36.1%), 78 (32.4%) from Limassol, followed by Larnaca 43 (17.8%), 18 (7.5%) from Paphos, 11 (4.6%) from Famagusta, and four deaths (1.7%) occurred among cases reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad.

The mortality (all-causes) for people with COVID-19 is 33 per 100,000 population.

The median age of patients admitted to ICU was 69.

ICU patients were mainly male (149; 70%).

The overall median length of stay in ICU was 13 days.

Until March 18, 24 patients were in ICU.

The median age of current ICU patients is 69, and 19 (79.2%) are men, and 18 (75%) patients currently in ICU have pre-existing conditions.

The number of cases currently in ICU is 2.7 per 100,000 population.

A total of 201 ICU patients have been intubated – currently, there are 16 patients on a ventilator.