Cyprus job vacancies increase 6.8%

Job vacancies in Cyprus recorded an annual increase of 6.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020, with the largest rise recorded in the Manufacturing and Information and Communication sectors.

According to the Statistical Service, the number of job vacancies in October-December 2020 reached 4,964.

Job vacancies increased by 318 (6.8%) compared to the same quarter of the previous year, when they were 4,646.

Compared to Q3 2020, the number of job vacancies decreased by 1,590 (-24.3%).

The job vacancy rate in Q4 2020 was 1.3%, compared to 1.7% in the previous quarter and 1.3% in Q4 2019.

The largest job vacancy rates in Q4 2020 were in the Sectors of Manufacturing (2.5%), Information and Communication (2.2%), Public Administration (2.1%) and Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities (2.1%).

The job vacancy rate is the number of vacancies expressed as a percentage of the total number of occupied posts and job vacancies.

 

