US “fully engaged” in Cyprus issue

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said American diplomacy under new President Joe Biden will be “fully engaged” in the Cyprus issue while testifying before the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Responding to a question by Congressman David Cicilline, Blinken referred to President Biden’s engagement throughout his career in the Senate and as Vice President, saying the Cyprus issue is “something he takes very – very seriously.”

“We strongly support a comprehensive settlement that reunifies Cyprus in a bizonal bicommunal federation.

“We will engage in the effort to advance that prospect, including supporting the critical role of the United Nations, as well as direct American engagement in that effort.

I think you will see American diplomacy fully engaged,” said the US Secretary.

Cicilline said that July marks the 47th anniversary of Turkey’s occupation of the northern part of Cyprus.

“For the first time, we have a US President and a Secretary of State with substantial experience when it comes to Cyprus reunification.”

The Rhode Island Democratic Representative asked what the US strategy is when Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot leader insist on a two-state solution and open the ghost town of Varosha, ahead of the Cyprus summit, the UN Secretary-General is convening in April.

“Both moves contradict Security Council resolutions and US policy. There is a lot of expectation with this administration; we finally see real progress on reunification,” Cicilline noted.

Blinken reiterated the US “strongly supports the reunification of Cyprus as a bizonal bicommunal federation.

“We will add our own diplomatic weight to that effort and also support the UN’s efforts in that direction.

“We are very concerned about some aggressive actions we have seen in the Eastern Mediterranean. We have, and we will continue to call them up.

“I can safely say that you will see the United States and our diplomats very much involved and engaged on Cyprus and trying after too many – many years to move things forward.”

Blinken said there was “real concern” over the last year at some of the actions taken in the Eastern Mediterranean, particularly by Turkey, in terms of “the (military) exercises and various claims, whether it is to territory, maritime areas or energy resources”.

“It is very important that the US stands up and engages in advancing stability and sovereignty and territorial integrity of all parties in the Eastern Mediterranean and insists that any disputes that arise to be resolved peacefully, diplomatically, not militarily and certainly not through provocative actions.” (source CNA)