Cyprus on alert for strong winds, stormy weather

455 views
1 min read

Cyprus’ Met Office has issued a double yellow warning for strong winds, which in some areas could be accompanied by heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely to affect Cyprus with a more than 35 mm rain intensity per hour.

Both yellow warnings were issued for Thursday until Friday morning.

A yellow warning for heavy rainfall and stormy weather followed an earlier one for strong gale-force winds up to 8 Beaufort.

According to the Met Office, the island is affected by a low-pressure system, dissipating by Friday noon.

Maximum temperatures on Thursday rose to 21 degrees Celsius inland, 19°C on the coast, and 14°C in higher mountain areas.

At night temperatures will drop to 9°C inland, around 12° C on the coast and 2°C degrees on higher ground.

On Friday, temperatures will drop slightly only to pick up over the weekend, with the weather being mostly clear.

Tags:

You might be interested in

fm

Latest from Cyprus