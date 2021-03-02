COVID19: Health service prepare for possible third wave

Cyprus health services are preparing for a possible third wave of COVID-19 infections with a revised plan to increase available beds for patients plus an infrastructure upgrade.

State Health Services Organization (OKYPY) spokesman Charalambos Charilaou told the Cyprus News Agency that authorities plan for the worst-case scenario.

After weathering the first COVID outbreak relatively unscathed, Cyprus suffered a lot more during the second wave, while a third surge may be more lethal as more potent strains are circulating.

Charilaou said the contingency provides for more than 300 beds in general wards and around 65 beds in intensive care units, with details laid out for each hospital and who will staff COVID wards.

“As far as nurses are concerned, other departments will be reduced to save more staff, and for doctors, the plan includes the recruitment of professionals from the private sector,” said Charilaou.

Beds will increase to more than 300 from the current 200, with 58 new beds added in COVID wards at the Larnaca General Hospital and another 48 at the Paphos General.

Under a third wave, authorities expect there will be an increase in daily confirmed cases.

“It is, however, encouraging that 75% of residents in nursing homes and their staff have been vaccinated, while another 70% aged over 80 have also received a jab, so we are not expecting too many admissions from these groups as we did in December.”

 

