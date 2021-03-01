COVID19: Cyprus daily cases soar past 300

March got off on a bad footing in Cyprus with 302 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, having broken past the 200 barrier during the past week, as some more lockdown measures were lifted.

The health ministry said there were no deaths attributed to the coronavirus for the fifth consecutive day.

During the past 12 months, Cyprus reported 231 deaths, mostly elderly people, with an average age of 79 years.

December and January were the worst months on record with 76 each, while the death toll for February was 30. To date, 154 were men (67%) and 77 women.

On the other hand, the number of patients with COVID-19 seems to be retreating, with the health ministry saying that 76 are in hospitals at present, 24 of whom are critical, unchanged from the day before. This is down from 88 patients on Sunday.

The number of PCR and antigen rapid tests also dropped slightly to 38,001 on Monday, from above 40,000 over the past few days.

The 302 new cases diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 raised the total infections since the pandemic started to 35,009.

Of these, 88 were identified through primary contact tracing linked to known infections, while four positive cases were discovered among 900 samples taken passengers arriving at Larnaca and Paphos airports, the first day of introducing a colour-coded safe travel scheme to revive the tourist sector by ending quarantine rules.

The private testing and the public national rapid testing scheme diagnosed 193 new cases, 112 of which were in Limassol, 35 in Nicosia, 21 in Larnaca, 12 in Famagusta and 3 in Paphos.

Some 563 samples taken from retirement homes all tested negative for COVID-19.

Colour-coded travel list

From Monday, Cyprus is applying a four-tier traffic light system (SEE LIST) for visitors from 56 countries allowed entry without quarantine during March.

All passengers must apply for the CyprusFlightPass within 24 hours before the departure of their flight.

Until 31 March, low-risk Green category arrivals will be asked to undergo a PCR test upon arrival, the cost of which will be covered by the Cypriot taxpayer.

United Kingdom, Israel and Russia, three of the biggest tourist markets to Cyprus, are among 10 countries in the Grey category.

Arrivals are allowed entry after acquiring special permission, and only if they are Cypriot citizens or entitled to enter. They must undergo a coronavirus test under 72 hours before their trip and have a negative certificate for Covid-19.

Grey category passengers must remain in self-isolation for 14 days or 10 if they choose to carry out another coronavirus PCR test with a negative result.

Up until 31 March, UK arrivals must undergo a COVID-19 test upon arrival at Larnaca or Paphos Airports, and they are transported to designated hotels – free of charge – for mandatory 7-day isolation.

After that, they undergo another PCR test, and if negative, they will remain in self-isolation for another three days.