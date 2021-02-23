Limassol’s first dog park ready to open

Limassol Municipality has made good on its promise to local dog owners, as it has completed a park in Zakaki dedicated to canine lovers.

The 8,000 square metre park has trees and dog training equipment, such as ramps and tunnels where dogs can play and train.

Inaugurating the park, Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides said the municipality had created the park based on consultations with various animal rights NGOs and state veterinarians.

He said the park is split into three sections, one for dogs to play, a second for owners to walk their dogs, and a third fenced-off area where dogs can run around freely.

The park was created next to the municipal dog shelter “as we do not want the shelter dogs to feel lonely, and with so many visitors, they will have a better chance at being adopted by a family”.

“We are ready to welcome dogs and their owners once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted,” said Nicolaides.

He expects the park will continue to improve with suggestions from the public and animal rights groups.

Asked if the municipality has plans to create dog parks in other areas of the district, Nicolaides said that there is a thought to establish a larger dog park in Fasoula and some smaller ones across Limassol.

“The experience of the first dog park and comments from animal lovers will dictate the municipality’s future plans”.

As for the park rules, there are a few.

The park will be closed on Thursdays, operating on a winter timetable from November-April (open from 9 am-5 pm) and a summer schedule May-October (open from 9 am-7 pm).

Several breeds considered dangerous, such as Pit Bulls, American Pit Bulls, Japanese Tosca, Dogo Argentino and Fila Brasileiro, will not be allowed into the park.

People in charge of a dog must be older than 15, assume responsibility for their dog’s behaviour and clean up after them.

The owner will also need to carry the dog’s medical booklet with him.

Sick dogs, or ones exhibiting aggressive behaviour, will not be allowed entry or are younger than four months old.