/

Greek PM in stopover Cyprus visit

277 views
1 min read

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is in Nicosia to plan the way forward with President Nicos Anastasiades ahead of a UN summit next month to resume frozen Cyprus talks.

Welcoming the Greek PM on Monday, President Anastasiades expressed the gratitude of the Cypriot people for the unwavering interest shown by Athens in Cyprus reunification.

“This is a necessary element on the way to reunification, creating conditions for a settlement and peaceful coexistence with our compatriots, the Turkish Cypriots,” Anastasiades said.

He and the Greek Prime Minister will examine possible outcomes at the informal five-party conference on Cyprus, which the UN Secretary-General intends to convene in March.

They will also take stock of the broader climate in the region and discuss the forthcoming European Council.

Mitsotakis said that he felt it was his obligation during this crucial juncture to be in Cyprus.

“We are entering a crucial period of developments, ahead of the informal five-party conference,” Mitsotakis said.

“There is an obligation and a necessity for the Hellenic Republic and the Republic of Cyprus to be in absolute sync.”

The two leaders will discuss a broad review of developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and coordinated action against the pandemic.

“Both countries have managed to handle it (COVID-19) better than most European countries.”

“As we prepare to reach the end of this tribulation with the help of vaccinations, it is important to prepare for the day ahead,” Mitsotakis said.

Tags:

You might be interested in

fm

Latest from Cyprus