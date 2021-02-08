COVID19: Long queues as rapid testing peaks

Cyprus is placing its bets on free mass testing with health officials on Monday morning saying all workers must continue to be tested according to government guidelines in an effort to trace and step the spread of the coronavirus.
“The increased number of tests has been a central pillar of the government from the beginning, as it reflects the epidemiological picture in real time, leading to direct measures and planning of a de-escalation of measures,” a health ministry statement said.
The health ministry also said that a quarter of the island’s population took a rapid test during last week, as some 208,000 came forward to get tested for the virus.
More than 80,000 were on Saturday and Sunday, ending a week-long of grouping test subjects in alphabetical order to avoid congestion.
The health ministry operated 62 testing points across the island on Saturday and 59 centres on Sunday and Monday, with a record 40,974 tests carried out on Sunday. The queues at many of these centres were more than 100-long throughout the day.
The education ministry said on Monday that teachers who are not tested will not be allowed back to work.
On Sunday, Cyprus reported one more COVID-19 death, raising the death toll since the pandemic started to 212, of which 13 were in the first week of February. December and January were the worst months 76 deaths each.
Where up to three people work in the same place, all must be tested weekly, while those with four to ten people must ensure at least four are tested each week. Workplaces with more than ten people need to test at least four people or 20% of employees each week, whichever is greater in number.
All athletes over 18 and employees in sports facilities are required to take a test before returning to trainings.
At least 50% of employees and athletes of team sports need to repeat the tests weekly.
The testing centres
Employees may proceed to 59 testing units operating in all districts, which on Monday, February 8, are as follows:
|District
|Location of testing Units
|Operating hours
|Limassol
(14 units)
|Agios Ioannis Eleimon Church, Lemesos
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|‘Andreas Themistocleous’ TEPAK building, Ayia Zoni (old land registry, Athinon street)
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|Frederick University parking place – “Havouza” area (next to Agios Georgios of Havouza Church)
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|Apostles Peter and Paul Church, Kapsalos
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|Panagia Evangelistria Church, Polemidia
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|Ypsonas Town Hall
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|Agia Varvara Church, Zakaki
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|Cultural Centre of the Municipality of Germasogeia
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|Cultural Center, Agios Athanasios
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|Erimi Healthcare Centre (opposite former Cooperative Bank)
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|Trimiklini Community Council
|8.30a.m. – 1.30p.m.
|Agios Stylianos Church, Linopetra
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|Multipurpose Community Centre, Pyrgos
|8.00 a.m. – 1p.m.
|Exhibition hall “Aphrodite Amathusia”, Agios Tyhonas (Amathounta Ave., next to La Isla cafe)
|1.30 p.m. – 6p.m.
|Larnaca
(13 Units)
|“Agios Georgios Kontos” Cultural Centre, Larnaka
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|Larnaka Municipal Theatre
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|Apostolos Varnavas Church, Larnaka (Krasas area)
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|“Agios Savvas” Spiritual Centre, Livadia
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|Timiou Prodromou Church, Dromolaxia (new church)
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|“Omonia Aradippou” Union, Aradippou
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|Palaio Pantopoleio building, Xylotympou
|8.30 a.m. – 1p.m.
|Alaminos Community Council
|9.00 p.m. – 5.30p.m.
|Skarinou Community Council
|8.30 a.m. – 1p.m.
|Kornos Community Clinic
|1.30 p.m. – 6p.m.
|Old Community Council, Oroklini (Armonias Str)
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|Athienou Municipal Building (covered parking area)
|8.00 a.m. – 6p.m.
|Ormidia Community Council
|1.30 p.m. – 6p.m.
|Nicosia (17 Units)
|State Fair, Engomi (in front of the East Entrance)
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|“Papafilippou” luna park parking area, Makedonitissa
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|Agios Pavlos Church, Agios Dometios
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|Agios Dimitrios Church, Acropolis
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|Apostolos Andreas Church, Aglantzia (Kyrenia Ave)
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|Panagia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|Agios Georgios Church, Latsia
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|Agia Paraskevi Church, Lakatamia
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|Agios Vasileios Church, Strovolos
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|Geri Municipality
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|Agios Georgios Church, Deftera
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|Apostolos Varnavas Church, Kokkinotrimithia
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|Dali Health Centre
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|“Air Control” covered area, Strovolos Industrial Area (46 Propylaion Str)
|8.30 a.m. – 4.30p.m.
|Arediou Community Council
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|Astromeritis Community Council
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|Paphos
(8 Units)
|Church of the Apostles Pavlos and Varnavas, Pafos
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|Former District Officer Residence, (Griva Digeni Str)
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|ERA Korivos outside parking (Demokratias Avenue, next to Pafiako Stadium)
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|Apostolos Andreas Church, Polis Chrysochous
|8.30 a.m. – 5p.m.
|Multipurpose Community Hall, Emba
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|Timi Community Clinic
|1.30 p.m. -6p.m.
|Chloraka Church (event hall)
|8.30 a.m.-12.30p.m.
|Church of Agia Paraskevi, Geroskipou
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|Famagusta
(7 Units)
|Educational Centre, Metropolitan Church of Paralimni
|8.30 a.m. – 6p.m.
|“Onisilos” Union, Sotira
|8.30 a.m.-1p.m.
|Agia Napa Church, Agia Napa
|1.30 p.m. -6p.m.
|Avgorou Senior Citizens’ club
|8.30 a.m.-1p.m.
|Ethnikofrona Somateia of Liopetri
|1.30 p.m. -6p.m.
|Frenaros Community Council
|8.30 a.m.-1p.m.
|Deryneia Adults’ Centre
|1.30 p.m. -6p.m.