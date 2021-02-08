COVID19: 2 deaths as Cyprus cases drop to near-100

Two elderly men, aged 89 and 93, died of COVID-19, the health ministry said on Monday, the first day of school as the retail sector also opened, lifting most lockdown measures imposed on January 10.

The ministry said that the two men who died had underlying health issues, raising the death toll since the pandemic started to 214.

The first week of February has so far accounted for 15 deaths, with December and January the worst months on record, with 76 each.

The ratio so far is 145 men (68%) and 69 women, with an average age of 79 years.

The number of coronavirus patients dropped further to 103, from 109 on Sunday and 112 on Saturday, while the number of critical cases was up one at 34.

With nearly a quarter of the population tested throughout last week, the number of PCR and antigen rapid tests dropped significantly to 34,739 from the record 40,974 on Sunday.

A negative test was mandatory for all those returning to work on Monday, causing long queues on previous days.

In all, 105 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 were diagnosed on Monday, down from 115 on Sunday and 132 on Saturday. This resulted in a positivity rate of 0.30% and raises the total infections since last March to 31,864.

Of those diagnosed with COVID-19, 18 were contacts traced from known infections, 7 were from rapid tests at private clinics and 68 were positive from 31,955 rapid test programme offered free of charge to the public.

A further 804 samples from passengers arriving at Larnaca and Paphos airports were negative, as were 220 tests of healthcare workers.

Limassol had the most positive cases, accounting for 47, followed by Nicosia (11), Larnaca (6), Famagusta (2) and Paphos (1). Only one sample from 755 tests on residents and workers at old people’s homes was positive.

59,000 students back in class

The ministry of education announced that about 52,000 primary school pupils and 7,000 students in the graduating classes of the lyceum and technical schools showed up for classes on Monday.

There were only 166 absences, the ministry said, while 7,000 teachers also reported for work. It added that eight teachers refused to present a negative rapid test and were not allowed to enter the schools.

As of next week, 20% of the teaching and administrative staff must be tested on a weekly basis.

The ministry also praised the nearly two thirds of high school students who showed up negative rapid test results, even though it had not been mandatory for them.

“This shows that the students followed the ministry’s guidance and we would like to praise them and their parents.”

The ministry added that as of next week mobile testing units will be visiting schools.

It concluded that less than 3% of the teaching staff did not show up for work as they are on leave of absence and have been replaced, with their absence attributed to looking after children at home, mainly those in from the first gymnasium up to second lyceum. They will continue with online classes.