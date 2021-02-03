Cyprus, France hold Joint SAR exercise

A joint Search and Rescue (SAR) Exercise, titled “CYFRA-01/21” was conducted off the island’s coast with the participation of SAR units and personnel from Cyprus, France including specialist nurses, the Joint Rescue Coordination Center said.

Tuesday’s CYFRA 01/21 is the first SAR exercise conducted this year within the long-term cooperation agreement, between the JRCC Larnaca and the French Navy.

According to the centre, the exercise was conducted within the framework of cooperation development, aiming at the successful operation of Search and Rescue incidents or emergencies that might arise during operations within Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone.

The French Frigate ACONIT and air assets (helicopters of 460 SAR Squadron and Cyprus Police Aviation Unit) took part in the aeronautical SAR Exercise under the operational control and coordination of the JRCC Larnaca.

Cyprus and France have enhanced their defence and military cooperation in the region, especially as French energy firms have a major stake in the Republic natural gas search.

