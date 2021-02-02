/

Ryanair increases Paphos-Tel Aviv summer flights

Budget airline Ryanair, Tuesday announced it will add 5 additional flights every week from Paphos to Tel Aviv as part of its Summer 2021 schedule.

Following strong demand from Cypriot consumers, Ryanair said it will now operate 17 weekly flights from Paphos to Tel Aviv commencing 4 July.

Cypriot consumers can now book a Summer getaway to Tel Aviv, flying on the lowest fares, with the option to avail of the zero-change fee should plans change, for customers who book before 31 March.

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from €29.99, for travel from the 4 July 2021, which must be booked by midnight Thursday, only on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial Jason Mc Guinness said: “Ryanair is pleased to announce even more flights from Paphos to Tel Aviv this summer commencing on 4th July 2021.

“Mindful that Covid restrictions change regularly, Ryanair is now allowing up to two free flight date changes on all such bookings up until 31 October 2021.

Customers can now book flights for a well-deserved holiday knowing that if they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so with a zero change fee until the end of October”.

 

 

