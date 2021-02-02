Cyprus resident assets outweighed by liabilities

Total assets of Cyprus residents stood at €684.57 bln against higher total liabilities of €711.78 bln at the end of September, Central Bank data shows.

Cypriot residents’ assets included €106.56 bln in cash and deposits, €24.81 bln in debt securities, €87.87 bln in loans, €420.1 bln in shares and €44.43 bln in other financial instruments.

Liabilities included €85.98 bln in cash and deposits, €28.17 bln in debt securities, €171.15 bln in loans, €375.52 bln in shares και €50.78 bln in other financial instruments.

According to Cyprus Central Bank data, General Government assets were €30.66 bln and total liabilities were €41.16 bln.

Companies total assets were €62.8 bln while total liabilities were €102.28 bln.

At the same time, the total assets of credit financial institutions were €80.44 bln and total liabilities €79.37 bln.

Total assets of investment organisations at the end of September last year were €5.23 bln and total liabilities €5.54 bln.

Total assets of other financial organisations apart from insurance companies and provident funds reached €445.93 bln and total liabilities to €451.40 bln.

Insurance companies’ total assets were €3.87 bln with liabilities being €4.45 bln.

Provident funds’ assets were €3.40 bln with liabilities the same amount.

The assets of households and non-profitable organisations had reached at the end of September last year €52.22 bln and total liabilities €24.15 bln.

The assets of non-Cyprus residents were €530.5 bln and the liabilities €503.29 bln.

