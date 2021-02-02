PwC in helping business initiative

PwC has a new initiative titled “Talk to our Specialists” in an effort to support individuals, local businesses and international companies operating or looking to expand their activities in Cyprus.

This initiative is introduced at a time when the impact of the pandemic on the economy and businesses has increased uncertainty about the future.

PwC Cyprus professionals from a broad range of specialities will host one-on-one online meetings scheduled upon request from companies and individuals to discuss important issues of their concern.

The initiative is open and free of charge to all companies from all industries, irrespective of their size.

Each meeting will last approximately one hour and will cover up to 3 topics selected by interested companies.

The list of topics covers a wide range from Learning & Education in the Virtual World, Cybersecurity, Double Tax Treaties and Relocation to Cyprus to Owning private assets, Data Analytics, as well as other tax and VAT related matters.

Apart from the predefined list of subjects, all those interested will also have the opportunity to suggest any other topic of interest to discuss with experts.

Marios Andreou, Partner, Head of Tax Advisory at PwC Cyprus said: “In a world that is constantly changing and becoming more complex, businesses face multiple challenges and are looking for comprehensive solutions.

“Having as our purpose to build trust in society and solve important problems, our specialists are sharing knowledge and working with businesses to reinvent the future.”

To find more information about PwC’s new initiative as well as to request a meeting with their specialists, visit www.pwc.com.cy/talk-to-our-specialist.

Submission of interest will be open until 12 February while online meetings will commence on Monday 15 February.

 

