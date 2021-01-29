COVID19: No deaths, but new cases still at 100+

Cyprus reported 119 new coronavirus cases on Friday, with the figure remaining steadily below 200 throughout the week, as the country prepares to relax lockdown measures from midnight on Sunday.

With the number of patients admitted in state hospitals also dropping somewhat to 145, the health ministry’s experts were optimistic that the infection rate identified from daily tests was gradually receding.

However, 51 remain critical, the same as on Thursday.

The restrictions seem to have produced the desired results with the COVID-19 test positivity rate dropping, while the 14-day cumulative notification rate halved from a fortnight ago.

According to the latest Health Ministry Epidemiological Surveillance Unit report issued earlier on Friday, the cumulative notification rate on January 26 was 243.8, compared to 665.2 per 100,000 population on January 12.

It said the rate of positivity is declining in the general population, taking into account the PCR and antigen rapid tests, and ranges between 1% and 3%. By Friday, this figure had dropped to 0.63%.

No deaths

For the first time in several days, the health ministry said there were no coronavirus-related deaths, with the month’s total at 74, just behind December’s 76.

Since March, 197 people have died from SARS-CoV-2, of whom 132 were men and 65 women. The average age of all deaths to date is 80 years.

The health ministry said that 18,972 tests were conducted on Friday, just over 5,000 more than on Thursday, as more people prepare to return to work next week and the health ministry requiring at least 20% at any workplace to secure a negative to be allowed back.

With the 119 new cases, the total infections since the pandemic started is now at 30,657.

Some 22 of the positive new cases were diagnosed through contact tracing and 74 from the rapid tests. Of these, Limassol continued to have most with 32, followed by 19 in Nicosia, 7 in Larnaca, 5 in Paphos and 3 in Famagusta district.

Of the 253 samples from passengers arriving at Larnaca and Paphos airports, all were negative, continuing a trend throughout the week.