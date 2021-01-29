COVID19: Test positivity rate drops as lockdown pays off

Lockdown measures produced the desired results with the COVID-19 test positivity rate dropping while the 14-day cumulative notification rate has halved from a fortnight ago.

According to the latest Health Ministry Epidemiological Surveillance Unit report, the cumulative notification rate on 26 January was 243.8, compared to 665.2 per 100,000 population on 12 January.

It said the rate of positivity is declining in the general population, taking into account the antigen and PCR tests, and ranges between 1% and 3%.

Until January 26, 30,136 COVID-19 cases were diagnosed and a 193 died (case fatality risk: 0.6%).

As of 13 January, 2,165 cases were diagnosed of which 50.9% were female (1,102), and 49.1% male (1,063).

Out of these cases, 904 (41.8%) were reported in Limassol, 696 (32.2%) in Nicosia, 321 (14.8%) in Larnaca, 124 (5.7%) in Paphos, 77 (3.6%) in Famagusta and 43 (2%) were reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad.

According to the report, the median age of all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days is 39 years(IQR: 25-55years).

The median age of adult cases (≥ 18 years) is 43 (IQR: 30-57years)

By place of exposure: 1.6% (35) were imported and 98.4% (2,130) were locally acquired.

The median age of patients still hospitalized on 27 January was 71 (IQR: 61-79 years), 59.1% (94) were males, and 33.3% (53) were from Limassol.

Some 39 cases are still in intensive care units (ICU), 38 are intubated.

The median age of patients admitted to ICU was 70 (IQR: 62-76years). ICU patients are mainly male (105; 67.3%).

By January 26, 193 died due to COVID-19 (case fatality risk: 0.6%).

The COVID-19 associated mortality is 21.7 per 100,000 population.

Deaths occurred in 130 men (67.4%) and 63 (32.6%) women; the median age of all COVID-19 associated deaths was 82 (IQR: 74-87).

By district, deaths were 64 (33.2%) from Nicosia, 58 (30.1%) from Limassol, 38 (19.7%) from Larnaca, 15 (7.8%) from Paphos, 14 (7.2%) from Famagusta and four deaths (2.1%) occurred among cases reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad.

The mortality (all-causes) for people with COVID-19 is 25.9 per 100,000 population. Deaths occurred in 155 men (67.4%) and 75 (32.6%) women; the median age of all deaths was 82 (IQR: 74-87years).