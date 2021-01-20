Coldest day in Cyprus this winter

Cyprus is in for its coldest day of the winter on Wednesday, as maximum temperatures are to drop well below the average for the season with more snow on the highest mountain areas expected.

According to the Met Office, maximum inland temperatures will drop to 10 degrees Celsius, some 6°C below the seasonal average.

The highest mountains will not see temperatures rise above zero, with some snowfall also predicted.

A Met Office official told the Financial Mirror that Cyprus is in for a cold snap as temperatures will drop close to zero on Wednesday night and -4° C on the highest mountains.

“Wednesday will be the coldest day so far this winter, but temperatures will start to rise on Thursday, to reach normal levels for the season by the weekend,” said a met office official.

Snow is expected to fall during the day in the higher regions where maximum temperatures will drop below 2°C with areas higher than 700 metres above sea level in for their share of snow.

The depth of snow on Troodos square was 12 centimetres on Tuesday.

On Tuesday night the weather will be partly cloudy and temporarily cloudy and local rains or thunderstorms expected.

On Wednesday early morning cloud is expected to give isolated light showers, as well as light snowfall in the mountains, but gradually the weather will become mostly clear.

In the mountains, the frost will remain.

Maximum temperatures will rise to around 10°C inland, around 12°C on the coast and around zero in the higher mountains.

Stormy weather affected the island earlier in the week, with landslides triggered by heavy rain leaving rocks and mud on several mountain roads.

Police urge drivers to drive at low speeds and be extra careful as roads leading to the mountains are also slippery because of frost while visibility is limited due to rain or fog.