UAE, Cyprus seek strategic partnership

Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates agreed to comprehensive strategic co-operation on foreign policy and security, during a visit to Abu Dhabi by Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides.

Christodoulides had talks with Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during his working visit.

The two Ministers reviewed the ever-expanding range of bilateral relations between the two states.

They agreed to launch bilateral consultations between the two countries to establish comprehensive strategic cooperation on foreign policy and security.

Furthermore, they agreed to speed up and conclude processes on interstate agreements that are under negotiation, including in the field of investments.

The ministers also agreed on the need to further strengthen regional co-operation based on good neighbourly relations.

The UAE expressed interest in participating in the Eastern Mediterranean Energy Forum (EMGF) and the first official tripartite meeting of Cyprus – UAE – Greece was also discussed.

According to the Emirates News Agency, “Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the depth and width of the UAE-Cypriot relations and underscored the Emirates’ determination to foster cooperation in the common interests of their peoples”.

He said they addressed the recent regional and international developments, primarily the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, and ways of ensuring security and stability in the region.

Christodoulides tweeted “our discussions will pave the way for the transformation of the strong bilateral ties between Cyprus & UAE into a strategic partnership”.

The Cypriot Minister is on a one day visit to Saudi Arabia Tuesday.

