COVID19: Police lockdown checks snares burglars

Cyprus police on Tuesday arrested a man aged 23 and a woman, 20, after stopping their car at 2 am in Limassol on suspicion of breaking the curfew during lockdown but found them in possession of stolen property.

Officers on duty found that the duo, moving suspiciously in the residential area of Ayia Phyla, Limassol, were carrying burglary tools at night while in the illegal possession of the property and non-conventional knives.

The couple were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary after finding three knives, 10 screwdrivers, two cutters, one pair of pliers in their car and being in possession of stolen items.

According to police, the two did not give any explanation of how they came in possession of five watches and a camera.

The two will also be charged for breaking the night-time curfew when they appear in court.

Meanwhile, Cyprus police booked 111 citizens for breaking COVID-19 restriction measures while handing out two more fines to businesses.

Police had carried out a total of 10,773 checks on Tuesday, booking 46 people for leaving their homes without sending an SMS request for approval while the rest were fined for not wearing a mandatory protective mask in public.

In Nicosia, 2,638 checks were carried out with 22 individuals cautioned, 2,178 checks in Limassol led to 51 citizens picking up a fine and 1,462 checks in Larnaca led to 12 individuals and one shop getting fined.

Out of 920 checks in Paphos, nine individuals and one shop were booked, 2,121 checks in Famagusta led to 15 individuals getting fines and 836 checks in Morphou led to two individuals handed fines.

