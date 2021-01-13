Yellow warning for bad weather over Cyprus

Following the warm spell over Christmas, winter is set to return with thunder and hailstorms, as the Meteorology Department warned of extreme weather heading to Cyprus.

The Cyprus Met Office issued a yellow warning for heavy rain and stormy weather covering a 6-hour period from 11 am to 5 pm on Wednesday.

Rain is expected in many areas across the island accompanied by isolated thunderstorms making driving conditions hazardous with reduced visibility and aquaplaning.

Total rain accumulation is likely to exceed 40 millimetres over a six-hour period.

The public is advised to be aware of the potential for localised flooding to properties, with disruption to outdoor activities.

A Met Office official told the Financial Mirror that Cyprus and the region are affected by an upper-level trough in the atmosphere which will be creating strong gusts of wind, reaching 6 Beaufort.

“This weather system is the same one that was responsible for the extreme weather recorded recently in Spain and is moving slowly towards our region.

“By the weekend we expect to see temperatures drop below the normal 16 degrees Celsius for the season,” said the official.

Bands of rain and storms are expected over the coming days with mountains areas seeing their first heavy snowfall from Thursday.

In the highest Troodos peaks, a chance of light snow or sleet is forecast for Wednesday.

Maximum temperatures on Wednesday will remain at the normal 16-17 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast, and 7° C on the highest mountains.