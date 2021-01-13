Cyprus tourism to go big on digital campaign

Cyprus will splash out on its biggest ever digital campaign to win back lost tourists at a time when lockdowns are still in place across Europe with people spending more time online.

The Deputy Tourism Ministry is turning to online solutions as it prepares to launch its biggest online campaign for Cyprus tourism to regain its allure as a holiday destination.

Talking after Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios said the short-term action plan for tourism in 2021 had to be revised due to the pandemic, which has led the travel industry to a standstill.

“Our massive digital campaign is directly related to the first pillar of the action plan. Promoting our country through digital marketing strategies is of the utmost importance for us,” Perdios said.

Laying out his ministry’s 2021 strategy, Perdios said that focus will be on marketing to ensure a better and more effective promotion of Cyprus abroad.

The second pillar is improving existing infrastructure on the island, and the third priority is to implement projects to encourage tourism in the mountain areas and countryside.

He explained that the Deputy Ministry is already in the process of producing new creative material to strengthen the image of Cyprus abroad.

Furthermore, a digital platform will be introduced to monitor how Cyprus is fairing on online media and social media platforms.

“If a visitor reports anything about Cyprus or a service they received on the island, we will now be able to pick up on these comments and gather people’s reactions, so that we can work with service providers in Cyprus to improve our tourist product,” said Perdios.

The government is planning several infrastructure upgrades this year concerning cycling routes, diving spots, cultural places, beaches, and sites of religious interest.

Perdios revealed that the government is to promote incentive plans for alternative forms of tourism, such as cruises and specialised conferences for people interested in the culinary products of the island.

He said that a number of projects to promote agricultural tourism are in the pipeline for 2021.

“These projects will be key to unveiling a different aspect of Cyprus, offering visitors a more authentic and alternative experience on the island,” said Perdios.

He said other plans included an international street food festival, and Christmas markets should conditions allow for mass gatherings.

Perdios also said that a new study on the Paphos marina will be completed in the coming weeks.

Cyprus tourist arrivals slipped by over 80% last year due to the pandemic.