Over 33,000 registered unemployed in Cyprus

Registered unemployed in Cyprus spiked 32% (8,097) in 2020 compared to 2019 due to parts of the economy being shut down during the pandemic, according to official data released Thursday.

The unemployed registered at the District Labour Offices on 31 December 2020, reached 33,382.

Based on the seasonally adjusted data that shows the trend of unemployment, the number of registered unemployed for December 2020 decreased to 30,746 from 31,015 in the previous month.

Compared to December 2019, an increase of 8,097 people or 32% was recorded.

This was attributed to the sectors of trade (+2,197), construction (+905), professional, scientific, and technical activities (an increase of 764), manufacturing (+682), education (+574) and for newcomers to the labour market (+1,043).

Registered unemployed are people aged over 15 who apply at the District and Local Labour Offices to seek employment.

These persons have to be able and available for work and must be actively looking for work.

The numbers do not include the self-employed or those who seek part-time employment.

 

