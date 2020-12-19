COVID19: Cyprus President first to get vaccinated

Cyprus President Nikos Anastasiades will be among the first to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to encourage people to also take the vaccine.

Government spokesman Kyriakos Kousios told CNA, The President “will do what many other leaders have done”.

He said Anastasiades, 74, will be among the first to take the vaccine to give a positive message for everyone to get vaccinated and to show that vaccines are safe.

Koushos said the President will be vaccinated immediately after the arrival of the vaccines in Cyprus.

Minister of Health Constantinos Ioannou has announced that vaccinations in Cyprus will begin on December 27, along with the rest of the EU.

Two special refrigerators where Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines will be stored, arrived in Cyprus on Saturday, as these mRNA vaccines require storage at -75 degrees Celsius.

Based on the national vaccination plan for COVID-19, the total amount of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines available for Cyprus is 391,637 (divided into 2 doses per person) until the third quarter of 2021.

A quantity of 48,955 will be distributed this month which corresponds to vaccinating 24,477 people.